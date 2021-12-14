x
Man shot at park picnic table in Winston-Salem walks to EMS for help

Darius Tyshnelanak Evans told police he was shot in the hand for unknown reasons Tuesday evening.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot at a park in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers responded to a call around 7:37 p.m. Police said Darius Tyshnelanak Evans, 30, walked to a nearby EMS station from East Fifth Street to be treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. He told police he was sitting at a picnic table at Rupert Bell Park when someone walked up to him and shot him for no reason.

Officers said Evans didn’t provide any more information about his situation. Evans was transported to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police reports. 

The investigation is still going.

If you have any information, call the Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.

