Winston-Salem man speaks on the loss of his wife after she was killed by a stray bullet

"It made me feel like less of a husband to her because I couldn't save her," said Lorenza Blackmon.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man grieves the loss of his wife, Donna Blackmon, who died Sunday morning.

Police say a stray bullet, hit and killed her while she was sleeping.

News 2 spoke to her husband, Lorenza Blackmon, and the Forsyth County Sheriff who's fed up with senseless violence.

Blackmon's home in Winston-Salem will never feel the same.

He says around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning he and his wife Donna Blackmon were asleep in the house when all of a sudden she woke him up saying she got shot.

"She's laying in the bed straight out with her arms to the side. She's not holding where she got shot. She's laying there and all of this part of her shirt is red," said Blackmon.

The bullet came through their bedroom wall. Blackmon says he was angry because gun violence doesn't normally happen near his home.

"This side of the street we don't see that. We see it on TV and for it to actually be right here with you, it's a totally different picture," said Blackmon.

Blackmon says he is known in the community as a handyman and is always there to fix something when someone needs it.

But, with his wife lying in his arms with a bullet wound, it was the first time he wasn't able to help. "That ate me up. I'm still fighting that. Because it made me feel like less of a husband to her because I couldn't save her."

Police charged a juvenile with murder in this investigation. It's the 21st homicide in the city this year.

This shooting in particular has Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough fired up. "A man went to bed with his loved one, his significant other, his spouse of many many years. He woke up a widower, that's senseless," said Kimbrough.

Sheriff Kimbrough says these acts of violence must come to an end. But to do so, he says it will take help from other leaders in the community.

"There's so many social issues that we refuse to address. There's so many uncomfortable conversations we refuse to have. And, until we have uncomfortable conversations and deal with some complex issues we will be continuing having complications in our communities."