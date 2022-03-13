Stabbing death sparks police investigation

This is the 11th Homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2022.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed to death on North Spring Street in Winston-Salem on Sunday morning, according to police reports.

Winston-Salem Police Department got a call about a stabbing around 10:41 a.m on the 500 block of North Spring Street. When they got there, they found James Roseborough lying in a parking lot. Investigators said Mr. Roseborough had been involved in a fight and was stabbed. Officers called EMS to take Mr. Roseborough to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and they are not looking for suspects at this time.