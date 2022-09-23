Man stabbed in Greensboro taken to hospital

Greensboro Police Department got a call to Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m. to find a man suffering from a stab wound.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was found stabbed in Greensboro Friday night, according police.

The Greensboro Police Department got a call around 7:30 p.m. to Overland Heights about a disturbance.

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was later taken to a local hospital to be treat e d for a serious injury.

Police are looking for the person responsible. They described the suspect as a man in his 20's or 30's. Officials said he was driving a white or black Dodge Ram truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details.

Anyone with more information can call Greensboro/Guilford Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.

