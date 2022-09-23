Man stabbed in Greensboro taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was found stabbed in Greensboro Friday night, according police.
The Greensboro Police Department got a call around 7:30 p.m. to Overland Heights about a disturbance.
Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was later taken to a local hospital to be treated for a serious injury.
Police are looking for the person responsible. They described the suspect as a man in his 20's or 30's. Officials said he was driving a white or black Dodge Ram truck.
The investigation is ongoing.
WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details.
Anyone with more information can call Greensboro/Guilford Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.
