x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man stabbed in Greensboro taken to hospital

Greensboro Police Department got a call to Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m. to find a man suffering from a stab wound.
Credit: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was found stabbed in Greensboro Friday night, according police. 

The Greensboro Police Department got a call around 7:30 p.m. to Overland Heights about a disturbance. 

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was later taken to a local hospital to be treated for a serious injury. 

Police are looking for the person responsible. They described the suspect as a man in his 20's or 30's. Officials said he was driving a white or black Dodge Ram truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details.

Anyone with more information can call Greensboro/Guilford Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

GCS officials detail alleged attack on administrator by Ragsdale High School student

Before You Leave, Check This Out