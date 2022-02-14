Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said they found Everrette Leon Martin Jr. dead after he'd been stabbed multiple times.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said someone stabbed a man multiple times before he died.

Police said officers responded to the stabbing at a home on Cumberland Road Sunday around 9 p.m.

Officers found 63-year-old Everrette Leon Martin Jr. dead.

Investigators said Martin got into a fight with another man and was stabbed multiple times.

Police said they know who the suspect is, but haven't released any more information.