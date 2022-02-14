x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said they found Everrette Leon Martin Jr. dead after he'd been stabbed multiple times.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
Red and blue flashing lights on the police car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said someone stabbed a man multiple times before he died. 

Police said officers responded to the stabbing at a home on Cumberland Road Sunday around 9 p.m. 

Officers found 63-year-old Everrette Leon Martin Jr. dead. 

Investigators said Martin got into a fight with another man and was stabbed multiple times. 

Police said they know who the suspect is, but haven't released any more information. 

This is the seventh homicide in Winston-Salem so far in 2022, as compared to three homicides for the same timeframe last year.

RELATED: Viral video shows reckless driver nearly run another off road before being stopped by highway patrol in Guilford County

RELATED: 5 years later: A family is still seeking answers for the death of their loved one

In Other News

MUST WATCH | Reckless driver caught on camera on NC 68 in Guilford Co.