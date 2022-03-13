Stabbing death sparks police investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed to death on North Spring Street in Winston-Salem on Sunday morning, according to police reports.
Winston-Salem Police Department got a call about a stabbing around 10:41 a.m on the 500 block of North Spring Street. When they got there, they found James Roseborough lying in a parking lot. Investigators said Mr. Roseborough had been involved in a fight and was stabbed. Officers called EMS to take Mr. Roseborough to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and they are not looking for suspects at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.