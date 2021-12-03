Man stabs boss in hotel room, continues attacking him into a stairwell, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police say Justin Bolden attacked Jimmy Stanley in his hotel room and then into a stairwell. Stanley screamed for help and a witness called 911.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man accused of stabbing his boss multiple times Friday morning.

Police were called to the University Inn and Suites on Peters Creek Parkway around 5:30 a.m. about a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Jimmy Stanley, 39, in a stairwell suffering from multiple stab wounds. Stanley was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators said Justin Allen Bolden, 31, attacked Stanley in his hotel room. Bolden reportedly works for Stanley.

Stanley tried to get out of his room, and the attack continued into a nearby stairwell, according to a release. A witness heard screams for help and called 911. That's when Bolden left the area, taking Stanley's phone with him. Officers spotted Bolden walking away from the area and arrested him.