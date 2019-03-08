WILMINGTON, N.C. — New Hanover deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing from a Wilmington Walmart. It appears the man targeted one specific item and took almost two dozen of them.

The suspect reportedly walked out of the Walmart with 22 wedding rings valued at $8,000, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The store is located on Market Street,

Anyone who knows the suspect's name is asked to call 910-798-4261 or submit a tip anonymously here.

