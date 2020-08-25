Man with hammer accused of hijacking MARTA bus, driving it to station

The man drove the bus to the North Avenue bus loop where MARTA Police took him into custody.

ATLANTA — A man is in custody after police said he hijacked a MARTA bus, Tuesday evening.

MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said the incident happened at around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, a MARTA bus driver became scared and pulled over after the man - a passenger on the bus - used a hammer to strike one of the handrails, officials said.

Fisher said the driver got scared, so she stopped the bus at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Troy Street and exited the bus, along with all of the passengers.

She said the man then drove the bus to the North Avenue bus loop where MARTA Police took him into custody.

Due to police activity in the bus bay area, all buses at North Ave will board & drop-off on the West Peachtree St side of the station. — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) August 25, 2020

Another bus was sent to pick up the passengers and driver.

During the investigation, all buses at the North Avenue stop boarding and dropped off on the West Peachtree Street side of the station.