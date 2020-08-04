RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Randolph County stopped a car robbery Wednesday by holding the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was leaving for work around 4:30 a.m., when he said he saw two of his vehicles on the 3700 block of Old Lexington Road had been ransacked. The man went back inside, let others know what had happened and then grabbed his gun, the RCSO report said. When the man went back outside he said he heard a noise inside the car and checked it out.

The man found the suspect, Alfred Seth Spivey, 28, trying to hide in the passenger seat of one of the cars, deputies said. The man ordered Spivey out of the car at gunpoint and called 911, officials said.

When deputies showed up, Spivey was sitting on the ground with the man holding him at gunpoint. Law enforcement said the victim put away his firearm when they arrived at the scene.

Deputies took Spivey into custody and searched him. They found a driver’s license, social security card, multiple credit cards and papers containing the identities of other people, as well as ammunition and electronics, officials said.

Deputies contacted the other victims whose names were on the stolen items and they identified the items that were stolen from their vehicles in the 3600 and 3700 blocks of Old Lexington Rd. All recovered items were returned to their owners, deputies said.

Spivey was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with five counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, five counts of felony financial card theft, four counts of misdemeanor larceny and four counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

Spivey’s bond was set at $20,000.

