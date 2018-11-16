A man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-month-old child in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee is in custody, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI).

Authorities found and arrested Simon Porter in Scottsboro, Alabama, the TBI said. Porter was added to TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list on Thursday.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, was wanted on a charge of aggravated rape of a child after Lawrenceburg police confirmed. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 10.

Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.

The crime is still under investigation.

