Man swallows bag of meth during a traffic stop in Surry Co., deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Surry County man is in jail accused of attacking a sheriff's detective and swallowing a bag of meth during a traffic stop.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jack Everette Crump Jr., 42, on Aug. 3. Detectives stopped Crump near Caudle Drive near Mount Airy after they said he threw a glass smoking device out of the car window. Investigators said Crump attacked the detective by kicking and striking them.

The sheriff's office said Crump was also seen swallowing a large amount of meth during the struggle which prompted a call to Surry County Emergency Services. EMS transported Crump to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. The detective involved only received minor scrapes and bruises.

Crump is charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of resisting a public officer among other charges.