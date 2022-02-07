Man injured, hospitalized following Winston-Salem shooting on Peters Creek Parkway

According to Winston-Salem police, the shooting happened just before 3 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital for his injuries following a shooting on Peters Creek Parkway Monday.

Investigators said Gonzalo Damien Lopez, 21, was driving his vehicle west on Bridgeton Driver near the Speedway on Peters Creek Parkway when a suspect driving a brown Acura or Audi sport utility vehicle pulled up next to him.

Police said someone in the suspect’s car fired several gunshots into Lopez's vehicle. Detectives said Lopez then drove to a Wells Fargo parking lot and called the police.

Winston-Salem police said Lopez was shot twice and said his injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

