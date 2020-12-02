CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a west Charlotte neighborhood are fed up with a man who continues to terrorize homeowners.

Videos from multiple houses show the same man attempting to break-in.

WCNC Charlotte has learned this man’s name is Reginald Walker, and he’s been arrested at least 15 times in the last three years.

Residents in the area are scared these break-ins could come to a violent conclusion.

“There’s fear that things could escalate very easily,” one neighbor said.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to several neighbors who wanted to remain anonymous for their own safety. In fact, as we prepared to shoot an interview, Walker walked right past.

“Literally as we’re setting up all of this gear, he walks down the middle of the street yelling at us,” the neighbor described. “That is a very common occurrence.”

The man we spoke to has a video of Walker in his back yard, holding up a cinderblock and other objects to his window before apparently deciding against using them to break in.

In connection to these videos, Walker was arrested on February 1, and released just three days later.

When WCNC Charlotte looked up his record, we found he’d been arrested 16 times in the last three years, and spent time in jail nine times for crimes ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to violating a domestic violence protection order.

Meck Co Sheriff's Office

“The guy is at a high risk of doing something more serious,” the neighbor said. “The fact that someone who is in the criminal justice system can’t see that – it’s somewhat disheartening.”

We found some of Walker’s stints in jail were without bond, meaning he didn’t need any cash to get out.

We’ve reached out to the Mecklenburg County Courts for comment on Walker’s repeat offenses, and ensuing releases from jail.

