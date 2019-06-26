WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is charged with multiple felonies for breaking and entering, according to police.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said James Wesley Rawls is now facing new charges. That includes, 3 counts of Felony Breaking and Entering and 3 counts of Larceny after a Breaking and Entering at the business locations listed below:
- OGB 1 Stop (2936 Old Greensboro Rd.)
- El Taino (520 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive)
- La Perlita (1001 Waughtown St.)
Rawls was arrested on June 17, also charged in connection with a number of break-ins at the following businesses:
- El Taino (520 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (2 incidents)
- New Yorker Pizza (1477 New Walkertown Rd.) (1 incident)
- Forsyth Seafood (108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (3 incidents)
- Pizza City (542 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (1 incident)
- Mr. Lu’s Chinese Restaurant (1479 New Walkertown Rd.) (2 incidents)
- Walkertown Tobacco (1472 New Walkertown Rd.) (2 incidents)
- OGB 1 Stop (2936 Old Greensboro Rd.) (3 incidents)
- BP Gas Station (105 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (1 incident)
- K Beauty Supply (1491 New Walkertown Rd.) (1 incident)
- La Perlita (1001 Waughtown St.) (2 incidents)
Rawls bond has now increased to $300,000 due to the additional charges.
