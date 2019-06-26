WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is charged with multiple felonies for breaking and entering, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said James Wesley Rawls is now facing new charges. That includes, 3 counts of Felony Breaking and Entering and 3 counts of Larceny after a Breaking and Entering at the business locations listed below:

OGB 1 Stop (2936 Old Greensboro Rd.)

El Taino (520 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive)

La Perlita (1001 Waughtown St.)

Rawls was arrested on June 17, also charged in connection with a number of break-ins at the following businesses:

El Taino (520 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (2 incidents)

New Yorker Pizza (1477 New Walkertown Rd.) (1 incident)

Forsyth Seafood (108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (3 incidents)

Pizza City (542 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (1 incident)

Mr. Lu’s Chinese Restaurant (1479 New Walkertown Rd.) (2 incidents)

Walkertown Tobacco (1472 New Walkertown Rd.) (2 incidents)

OGB 1 Stop (2936 Old Greensboro Rd.) (3 incidents)

BP Gas Station (105 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (1 incident)

K Beauty Supply (1491 New Walkertown Rd.) (1 incident)

La Perlita (1001 Waughtown St.) (2 incidents)

Rawls bond has now increased to $300,000 due to the additional charges.

