Man tied up security guard, stole $8,000 worth of crab legs, deputies say

Lexington County Sheriff's investigators say suspect allegedly also stole more than 100 cases of crab legs last year, totaling near $36,000

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department have arrested a Columbia man accused of tying up a security guard, breaking into a warehouse, and stealing thousands of dollars' worth of crab legs.

Johnathan Dewayne Dorsey, 28, is charged with armed robbery, second-degree burglary and kidnapping, according to arrest warrants. According to the report, the incident happened on January 18, 2020, at the US Foods distribution center in Lexington.

Detectives believe that Dorsey was not alone, and he and his co-defendants had a pistol and threatened the security guard.

According to the report, they tied up the guard, left him face down and stole his cellphone and key card. With that card they got into the warehouse and stole two pallets of frozen crab legs worth $8,400.

Dorsey was charged with two counts of breach of trust when he was a US Foods employee last year and stole more than 100 cases of crab legs worth nearly $36,000 in October.

Investigators arrested Dorsey Wednesday. He’s been released after meeting the conditions of his bond.