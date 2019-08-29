WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jassy Salinas Vargas pleaded guilty Wednesday in Forsyth County Superior Court to Involuntary Manslaughter, a Class F felony. He is accused of accidentally shooting and killing his cousin Jovannie Martinez on August 2, 2018.

According to police, the incident happened at Cambridge Apartments located at 607 West 23rd Street. Once on scene, police found Martinez lying at the bottom of the stairs leading up to the apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. Martinez was unable to answer any questions but was able to give hand signals in an effort to communicate with officers, specifically that he heard two gunshots.

Martinez later died of his injuries at a local hospital. The autopsy revealed the cause of death was a shotgun wound to the chest.

Vargas was interviewed on the scene and again on August 21, 2018. During the interviews, Vargas told police he was inside his apartment when he heard gunshots and said he went out outside and found his cousin lying on the ground. Vargas said he tried to bring Martinez into the apartment but failed due to the heavy rain.

On December 7, 2018, Vargas was interviewed again after investigators received reports that Vargas had actually been involved in the shooting. Physical evidence contained at the scene through an investigation led to the identification of Vargas as the shooter of Martinez.

In additional interviews that followed, Vargas admitted that he and his cousin had been drinking and Martinez had a gun outside the apartment. He claimed he tried to take the gun from Martinez because he was uncomfortable with the way he was handling the gun but Martinez fought to keep it. During the struggle, the shotgun fired into Martinez’s chest. Vargas told police at the time of the shooting he 'blacked out.'

Investigators said although some physical evidence contradicted portions of the Vargas's statement, the evidence supported that the discharge of the shotgun was accidental. Two shotgun shells were also recovered in Vargas's apartment.

Wednesday, Vargas plead guilty as charged without the benefit of a plea offer. He is a record level I, having one prior conviction of misdemeanor larceny in July 2015.

