WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a man tried to run over three officers several times Wednesday night.

According to a release, Officers Hanks, Walker, and Close were working on foot in the area of East 3rd Street. They were responding to an unrelated call for service when a driver swerved toward them, and tried to run over them.

The officers were able to dodge the car. The driver then continued past the officers and hit one of the police cruisers. After that, police say the driver tried hitting the officers several more times with his car. None of the officers were hurt.

Police say the man eventually ran off the road and hit a retaining wall in front of a home.

The officers took Michael Wayne Hutchens into custody. Police believe he was under the influence of something.

Hutchens faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer. He was placed in jail with no bond allowed.

