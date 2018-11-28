WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police arrested a man after he crashed following a chase with officers Tuesday.

Police got an unknown trouble call from a business on Waughtown Street around 5 p.m. It was reported that a man and woman got into an argument in the parking lot. An additional caller said the man was trying to run over the woman with his black Ford Mustang.

When officers got to the scene, they tried several times to stop the Mustang. Police say the suspect intentionally rammed his car into one of their patrol cars before taking off.

Police say within a minute of the vehicle chase, the suspect, later identified as Archie Lamont Nash, hit two parked vehicles and a power pole.

Mr. Nash was apprehended and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

No officers were injured. The initial report of the assault remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

