Man turns himself in after being accused of murder in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said Demario Williams turned himself in at the Forsyth County Detention Center after a warrant for arrest for murder was obtained.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man turned himself in Tuesday after being accused of shooting a man to death in July, according to Winton-Salem police.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department said 29-year-old Demario Marcell Williams was identified as the person who they said shot Devontay Demon Atkins during a fight.

On Friday, July, 21, Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of East 17th Street around 12:24 a.m.

Officers said they found Atkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After life-saving measures, Atkins died from his injuries, according to police.

The Criminal Investigations Division began investigating and discovered that Atkins was in a fight with a 22-year-old man when he was shot.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the 22-year-old was shot as well with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department said as they continued to investigate the murder of Atkins, they were able to identify Williams and the suspect, and a warrant for arrest for murder was obtained.

Police said he is currently behind bars without bond.

His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.

