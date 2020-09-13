Woman's nephew turns himself in for assault which led to her death

According to deputies, they initially received a call requesting a welfare check on a person on Pleasantville Church Road in Madison in relation to the incident.

MADISON, N.C. — A woman's nephew has turned himself into authorities following an assault which happened on Saturday.

According to deputies, they received a call requesting a welfare check on a person on Pleasantville Church Road in Madison.

Once on scene, deputies found Teresa Wright, 57, who deputies said had been seriously assaulted with an edged weapon. Wright was taken to a local hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

Deputies said shortly after the assault, the Rockingham County 9-1-1 Center got a phone call from Casey Tyrone Scales, the victim's nephew, advising that he wanted to turn himself into the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office for the assault.

Scales was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony assault by strangulation.