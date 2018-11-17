Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - A man is in custody after he allegedly created an elaborate ruse to blackmail, threaten the life a woman for money.

Orangeburg County deputies were first alerted to the situation on November 8 when a father called saying his daughter attempted suicide. It was later discovered that 34-year-old James Michael Phillips blackmailed this woman for the past year, extorting her out of at least $30,000.

“This is just horrendous, there’s no other way to put it,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “For this young woman to feel she had to make an attempt on her own her life to get out of this nightmare of blackmail, threats on her life and the life her child are simply beyond comprehension.”

According to a report, Phillips initially promised he would help the victim gain custody of her child in exchange for money. She eventually gained custody on her own without "real" help from Phillips, essentially ending all payments.

In an effort to continue those payments, Phillips reportedly created a "fake" gang where he played the role of three different members. This "gang" threatened to release photos depicting her in a negative light if she didn't pay Phillips, who claimed to be a "shield" protecting her from the gang.

Throughout the ordeal, Phillips is said to have taken the victim to public places to point out strangers he claimed were part of the gang. He would also use an electronic device to convince her other members were contacting her.

Payments eventually started to dwindle as the victim's resources ran out. She was receiving money from her parents, who believed the funds were being used for school supplies. Phillips then escalated the ruse, telling the victim the gang would kill her and her child if she didn't pay, according to a report.

At one point, Philips held an object implied to be a gun at the victim's back demanding money.

A surety bond of $205,000 was set for Phillips on charges of blackmail/ extortion and kidnapping. The victim remains hospitalized, and was not present for the bond hearing.

