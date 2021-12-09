Man wanted for stabbing two women during fight in High Point, police say

High Point police are looking for Corey Lorenzo Fuller, Jr.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are searching for a man wanted in a double stabbing. Two women were taken to a nearby hospital where one of them is in serious condition.

Police said the stabbing happened at a home on Brentwood Street around dinnertime Wednesday.

Investigators said 28-year-old Corey Lorenzo Fuller, Jr. got into a fight with one woman and stabbed her multiple times. She had severe stab wounds to her head and hands when police found her. She is in serious condition. Police said another woman was cut while trying to intervene in the fight, and she had severe cuts to her hands.