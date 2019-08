The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on assault charges.

Investigators said Roger Dale Pruitt, Jr., 40, is wanted for Assault on a Female, Assault by Strangulation and Second-Degree Kidnapping.

If you have any information call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.