GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UNCG Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for flashing himself to students on campus Sunday night.

Campus police say they received three calls about a man exposing himself within a 15 minute span.

UNCG Police Chief Paul Lester says the man was reported to be in area of McIver Street and Carr Street, close to the Sullivan Science Center.

The suspect had already left the area by the time police arrived. A surveillance camera was able to get a picture of him. Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to call 336-334-5963.

