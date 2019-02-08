EDEN, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for felony child abuse.

According to a release, Terrance Devon Veal, 36, was taken into custody without incident at the sheriff's office on Sunday.

On August 1, officers with the Eden Police Department were called out to the 600 Block of Park Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy with severe injuries. The child was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is critical.

Investigators say Veal ran away from the home before police could arrest him. He's now being held in jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Veal faces charges including Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Child Abuse, and Assault on a Female.