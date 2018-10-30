HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man wanted for murder in Florida is involved in a standoff with US Marshals and High Point Police.

Lt. Cheeks says the suspect is on the roof of the Chester Ridge Apartment Homes, located on Piedmont Crossing Drive, delaying his arrest.

U.S. Marshals were serving an out-of-state warrant when the situation turned into a standoff.

It is unknown if the man is armed. Negotiators are talking to him, trying to bring this to a peaceful resolution.

Police say the third floor of the apartment complex has been evacuated.

The manager of the apartment complex says the man is not affiliated with the property.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

