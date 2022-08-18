Man wanted for fraud after telling someone his friend worked for a bail bonds company

Deputies are searching for 32-year-old David Anthony Todd after he tricked someone into giving a friend their debit card.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for fraud.

On June 10 the sheriff's office said a victim told deputies that David Anthony Todd,32, said he had a friend named, Lauren Elizabeth Fulk Frank,32, who worked with a bail bonds company.

Todd then told the victim he could get them out of jail if they gave their debit card to Frank.

Instead of bonding the victim out, numerous withdraws were made from ATM's using the victim's debit card.

The Criminal Investigations Division said the following charges were made against Frank:

felony obtain property by false pretense

felony identity theft

felony conspiracy

Investigators said charges are pending against Todd for felony conspiracy.

Frank was arrested and sent to the detention center.

She was issued a $7,500 secured bond.

Randolph County deputies are asking for the public's assistance in this case. If you know the whereabouts of David Todd please contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699.

