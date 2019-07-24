PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff's Office says deputies had to use stop sticks to catch a man wanted for several break-ins and assaulting an elderly woman.

It started when the sheriff's office got a call about a break-in and car theft at two homes on Tom's Creek Church Road in Pilot Mountain.

Responding deputies found an elderly woman who had been assaulted.

Other deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and chased it.

After using stop sticks, the suspect's vehicle hit a deputy's vehicle. No one was hurt.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey O'Ryan Puckett.

He faces multiple charges including robbery, assault, and assault on a government official.