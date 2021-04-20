FBI: Man wanted for murder of pregnant girlfriend has Greensboro ties

The FBI says Justin Smith should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend is said to have ties to the Triad, according to a release from the FBI’s field office in Philadelphia.

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Justin Smith. Investigators said Smith is known to have connections to Greensboro, as well as New Castle, Delaware. They said he’s also been seen in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida, and in Atlanta, Georgia.

Investigators said Smith’s 21-year-old pregnant girlfriend disappeared on March 30 and her body was found on April 5. Smith is accused of shooting her in the head multiple times, killing her and the unborn baby.

A warrant is out for Smith’s arrest in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania. He faces the following charges:

Murder

First-degree murder; unborn child

Arson

Firearms violations

Abuse of corpse

Tamper with evidence

Criminal conspiracy