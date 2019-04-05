PARKTON, N.C. — Deputies say a man wanted for shooting into a home in Robeson County could be in Greensboro.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office says Samuel Ray, 19, shot into a home on Davis Bridge Road in Parkton on Wednesday, hitting two men inside. Investigators believe three other young men, possibly teenagers, were involved. Deputies believe robbery was the motive of the shooting.

One of the victims has been treated and released from a hospital. The other is still in critical condition.

Ray faces charges of shooting a gun into a home and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He may be in the Greensboro area, so call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 if you have information that can help investigators.

