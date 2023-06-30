Armed and Dangerous: Asheboro police searching for suspect in attempted murder case

Asheboro police said four people were shot on Salem Court. Now, they're looking for a Musin Shaborr Roberts in connection to the shooting.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police said they are searching for a man connected to a shooting that happened on June 24th.

Police said they have identified two suspects in connection to a shooting on Salem Court where four people were injured.

Officers said they have since arrested and charged 18-year-old Davion Louisa Savoy but they have yet to locate 20-year-old Musin Shaborr Roberts.

On Saturday, June 24, Asheboro police said they responded to a report of shots fired on the 800 block of Salem Court shortly before 11:30 p.m.

While on the way to the scene, police were told multiple people had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital.

At the hospital, another person injured in the shooting arrived.

Police said one person suffered a gunshot wound to the head, another person had a gunshot wound to the stomach, and another person had a gunshot wound to the leg. The injuries of the fourth person were unknown.

Since the shooting, investigators said the person who was shot in the head is in critical condition while the person shot in the stomach is in stable condition. The other two victims have since been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said Savoy has been charged with the following:

Four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily Injury

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

Discharging a weapon into occupied property

Police said Savoy is incarcerated at the Randolph County Jail under a $1.75M bond.

Warrants have also been issued for Roberts for the following offenses:

Four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily Injury

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

Discharging a weapon into occupied property

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the police. He is still considered to be armed and dangerous. Please use caution if encountered. Information can also be anonymously provided to Randolph County Crimestoppers at 336-672-7463 or 67-Crime.

Salem Court Shooting 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.