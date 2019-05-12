GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for 25-year-old Michael Abernathy Jr. who's still on the run.

He's wanted in connection with multiple break ins and attempted burglaries in Greensboro and Guilford County.

Michael Gillette was one of those victims. He says it happened in the middle of the day and he was at work when he saw a man ring his doorbell.

"I was busy at the time and I didn’t have a chance to check on it right away, and I get another notification that the camera in the back of my house, somethings wrong with it, it’s like it appears to be black," said Gillette.

Gillette called his neighbor and asked him to check on the situation. He was worried his house was on fire.

"So he’s on the phone with me walking around the house, and the next thing I hear, he says, 'What are you doing up there?!' and he tells me to call the police, they’re trying to break into my house," he said.

Gillette says his neighbor chased the suspect off. The incident happened on July 31, but it wouldn't be long before he struck again somewhere else.

Police say Abernathy is wanted in connection with at least three other incidents between June and September. Two cases happened in west Greensboro, while another happened on the southwest side of Guilford County.

"It bothers me, it bothers me not only for my property but for everybody else and Greensboro and any where this guy goes," said Gillette.

Gillette strongly encourages every homeowner, victim or not, get to know your neighbors and install security cameras and alarm systems if able.

"I’m fortunate that all the neighbors around me are retired, so somebody’s home all the time," he said.

Police say Abernathy is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, don't approach him. Call police.