Man wanted for armed robbery at a gas station in Graham, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police said a man is wanted for robbing a gas station in Graham on Oct. 10., according to a press release.

Officers with the Graham Police Department said they got a call to the

K C Quickie Mart located at 312 Providence Road about an armed robbery around 11:00 p.m. last Monday.

Detectives said the suspect pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect took off running with an unknown amount of cash.

After an investigation, police were able to identify 43-year-old Khafian Scott as the suspect in the robbery. Khafian Scott is currently wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon.