Man wanted for armed robbery at a gas station in Graham, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police said a man is wanted for robbing a gas station in Graham on Oct. 10., according to a press release.
Officers with the Graham Police Department said they got a call to the
K C Quickie Mart located at 312 Providence Road about an armed robbery around 11:00 p.m. last Monday.
Detectives said the suspect pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect took off running with an unknown amount of cash.
After an investigation, police were able to identify 43-year-old Khafian Scott as the suspect in the robbery. Khafian Scott is currently wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon.
If anyone has any information pertaining to the location of Khafian Scott, they are asked to contact the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 336-570-6711 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100 or make contact through the P3 mobile application.