Man wanted in Reidsville bank robbery

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man they believe is responsible for a bank robbery in Reidsville Friday.

Reidsville police said they responded to Carter Bank and Trust at 305 S. Main Street on reports of a robbery shortly before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived they learned that a man wearing a gray shirt, jean shorts, and a cowboy hat had robbed the bank.

Investigators have identified the man as Gary Allmond, 59, of Danville, Virginia as the suspect.

Police have issued warrants on Allmond for the robbery.

Investigators said Allmond drove away in a white 2016 Ford Fusion with the Virginia registration plate UKN-2674.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on Allmond's whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

