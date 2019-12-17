ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies have issued warrants for the arrest of a second suspect in the murder of Soledad Ortiz.

Deputies say Ortiz was found dead on the side of an Asheboro road in October.

Investigators are looking for Elin Novel Mejia. He's wanted for felony murder and felony first-degree kidnapping. They've already charged Juan Carlos Matomoros-Godoy with first-degree murder in the case.

Deputies say Mejia is known to frequent hotels and motels and is a construction worker specializing in drywall installation. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Mejia is urged to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (336) 318-6699 or the Randolph County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 336-672-Crime or 7463.

