ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Archdale Police say a man in a camo hunting mask robbed a bank on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect went into the First Citizens Bank on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m., showed a handgun to the teller, and demanded money.

Witnesses told police the man got into a black pickup and was last seen heading west on NC 62 toward Thomasville.

If you know who this person is, police are asking that you call Crime Stoppers at 336-861-7867.

