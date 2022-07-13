Man wearing 'FBI' hat robs a bank in Greensboro

Police said a man stole cash from the Wells Fargo on Randleman Road, and he wore an FBI hat while doing it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said a man robbed a Wells Fargo in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon - and he had on a unique disguise while doing it.

The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report of a bank robbery on Randleman Road around 2 p.m.

Officers described the suspect as a man wearing a blue hat with white letters that read "FBI" on the front. He was also wearing a "fanny pack" with a dark shirt and pants.

Police said the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers released a flyer of the man caught on surveillance image. If you recognize him, call police.