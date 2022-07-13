x
Crime

Man wearing 'FBI' hat robs a bank in Greensboro

Police said a man stole cash from the Wells Fargo on Randleman Road, and he wore an FBI hat while doing it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said a man robbed a Wells Fargo in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon - and he had on a unique disguise while doing it. 

The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report of a bank robbery on Randleman Road around 2 p.m. 

Officers described the suspect as a man wearing a blue hat with white letters that read "FBI" on the front. He was also wearing a "fanny pack" with a dark shirt and pants. 

Police said the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Crime Stoppers released a flyer of the man caught on surveillance image. If you recognize him, call police. 

Credit: Crime Stoppers
Man wearing FBI hat accused of robbing Wells Fargo in Greensboro

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

