Man who pointed bow and arrow at deputies shot in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting following a domestic assault call for help.

Investigators said a man was shot Tuesday morning after pointing a bow and arrow at deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Kenneth Coble, barricaded himself inside a home on Decker Road and refused to comply with their demands.

Investigators said Coble drew back the weapon towards deputies and that’s when he was shot.

Coble was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.