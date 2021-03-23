Man who pointed bow and arrow at deputies shot in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting following a domestic assault call for help.
Investigators said a man was shot Tuesday morning after pointing a bow and arrow at deputies.
The sheriff’s office said Kenneth Coble, barricaded himself inside a home on Decker Road and refused to comply with their demands.
Investigators said Coble drew back the weapon towards deputies and that’s when he was shot.
Coble was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting which is standard operating procedure.