GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Greensboro Saturday night.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened at the store located at 3714 W. Gate City Boulevard.

Police say the man entered the store and demanded money from the register before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a man with a gray bandana over his face wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information bout this incident is asked to contact the Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

