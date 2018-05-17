GREENSBORO, NC -- Police believe one of the people killed in the Gant Street shooting was the actual shooter.

Police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, May 15, at 301 Grant Street in Greensboro where they found three people with gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses, Favian Octmere Jeffires, 37, shot two of the victims then walked away from the scene and shot himself.

William Dwight McCollum, 26, died at the scene.

The other victim was sent to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Police do not know what lead to the shooting but believe that all three of the victims knew one another.

Police are not releasing the name of the third victim as the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

