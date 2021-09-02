Man with 57 warrants hits 2 houses, pulled from burning car after chase with Alamance County deputies

Jaren Jamar Hopkins-Benton was found unconscious at a stoplight, deputies say.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Charlotte man on Sunday after he crashed his car trying to get away from deputies.

Jaren Jamar Hopkins-Benton,27, was arrested after deputies observed him sitting in a lane on Maple Avenue in Burlington. The light turned green and he didn’t move. That is when deputies approached the car, found Hopkins-Benton unconscious, and tried to wake him up. Once he was awake, he sped away from deputies, hitting two houses on Maple Avenue. Hopkins-Benton then stopped in the northbound lanes and had to be pulled out by deputies after his car caught on fire and was extinguished, deputies said.

Hopkins-Benton was taken to the Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro before being taken to the Alamance County Detention Center on Wednesday.

He is being charged one count of speeding in excess of 45 mph and one count of fleeing to elude arrest, both felonies. He is also charged with one count of reckless driving to endanger and one count of driving while license revoked and two counts of injury to real property, all of which are misdemeanors.

Hopkins-Benton also had 57 outstanding warrants with Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte Mecklenburg, Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville police departments.