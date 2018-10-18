MONROE, Ga. -- A man was killed after pointing a fake gun at officers, police said.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. and involved a call to a man with a gun in the 400 block of E Marable Street roughly a block from Athens Technical College's Walton County campus.

According to the GBI, a man identified as Mahlon Edward Summerour, 63, was outside of his vehicle and holding submachine gun. He allegedly pointed it at two Monroe Police officers. That's when one of the officers shot him in the chest.

Summerour was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The gun turned out to be a replica of a Thompson submachine gun.

A witness to the shooting told 11Alive said that he had just passed the man moments before the shooting, thinking the suspect was a construction worker putting up a sign in the intersection.

He said the man glared as he passed and unwrapped what he thought looked like a Thompson machine gun. Moments later, the witness said he turned down a side road as he called 911. He heard a single gunshot moments later as police arrived at the scene.

