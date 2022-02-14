Man with warrants crashes into camper after deputy chase, gets away then arrested days later

Sheriffs said Randall Ray Burgess had an outstanding order for arrest.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man with an outstanding order for arrest ran away from a traffic stop on Feb. 3 was arrested Monday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s office.

On Feb. 3, a deputy saw a vehicle at a gas station that matched the description of a wanted man in Ramseur. Sheriffs said Randall Ray Burgess had an outstanding order for arrest. Law enforcement followed Burgess and approached him at a traffic stop. Burgess drove off, sparking a chase that caused him to crash into a camper. Burgess hopped out of the vehicle and ran as the sheriff chased after him. After the deputy lost sight of him, the deputy issued another warrant for his arrest.

The Criminal Apprehension Team found Burgess on NC Hwy 22 South in Ramseur. The team also found Brittany Leanne Woods Fisher, who had an outstanding Order for Arrest for Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Burgess is facing the following charges:

Flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle

Felony failure to stop for blue lights and siren

Misdemeanor resisting public officer

Misdemeanor injury to personal property

Driving while license revoked-not impaired

Reckless driving –wanton disregard.

Burgess also has an outstanding order for arrest, including the following:

Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor Probation Violation Out of County

Failure to Appear on Criminal Summons or Citation for Driving While License Revoked

Impaired Revoked and Operating a Vehicle with No Insurance

Failure to Appear on Criminal Summons or Citation for Expired Registration Card/Tag

Driving While License Revoked – Impaired Revoked

Impede Traffic by Slow Speed