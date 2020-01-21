SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Deputies in Rockingham County arrested a man and woman who they said shot into an occupied car, Tuesday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old, Matthew Brian Wilson and 26-year-old, Ann Marie Smith for shooting into an occupied vehicle on Saturday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened at the intersection of US 158 West and Price Mill.

Deputies say Wilson and Smith met the two victims at that location in their respective vehicles and the parties exchanged words.

The sheriff's office said following the conversation, Wilson got a rifle from his car and shot numerous times into the front of the victims' car.

Deputies say the victims ran away as the shooting happened and neither victim was injured.

Investigators believe the incident was not random and both parties involved were not acquainted with each other.

According to the sheriff’s department, Wilson was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into a car, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies say, Smith was charged with three counts of felony aid and abet, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and placed in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Wilson was arrested and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

