BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for two men who robbed a man, 58, and woman, 23, at gunpoint at a home in Burlington Thursday morning. According to the Burlington Police Department, the incident happened in the 200 block of Watson Dr. around 3:00 a.m.

Police say the two men forced their way into the home through the front door and demanded money from the man and woman.

After the money was taken, both victims were forced into a closet at gunpoint. A release from the police department then states that the suspects ran to an awaiting car on Watson Dr.

The car was described as a black two-door with tinted windows. Police say the car was last seen driving toward CumPark Plaza shopping center.

The investigation is ongoing, no one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

