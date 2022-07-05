x
Man, woman found shot on front lawn of Winston-Salem home

The two were standing near their driveway when someone drove by and started shooting, police said.
Credit: Google Maps
Two people were found shot Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in front of a home on East Brookline Street in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and woman were found shot and lying on the front lawn at a Winston-Salem home Tuesday.

Police were called just after 1 a.m. to a house on East Brookline Street, where a man and woman had been shot. David Pedro, 25, and Ofelia Sebastian, 50, were standing outside near the driveway of their home when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Pedro was shot in his leg and Sebastian was shot in her stomach, police said. They were taken to a hospital and they are expected to be OK.

Police found several spent rifle casings on the road in front of the house. Police did not say if there were any arrests or if they are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

