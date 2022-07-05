Man, woman found shot on front lawn of Winston-Salem home

Police were called just after 1 a.m. to a house on East Brookline Street, where a man and woman had been shot. David Pedro, 25, and Ofelia Sebastian, 50, were standing outside near the driveway of their home when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Pedro was shot in his leg and Sebastian was shot in her stomach, police said. They were taken to a hospital and they are expected to be OK.