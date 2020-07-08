x
Crime

Man working traffic control hit and killed in Winston-Salem

Police said Austin Reid Arrington, was controlling traffic while utility work was being conducted in the area of Old Walkertown Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man conducting traffic control was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon.

Police said Austin Reid Arrington, was controlling traffic while utility work was being conducted in the area of Old Walkertown Road. Police said Arrington was holding a stop/slow sign indicating for a vehicle to stop. However, police said Paris Anjuli Pinnix failed to stop for the sign and hit Arrington. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

Winston-Salem police are still investigating at this time.

