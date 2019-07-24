MONROE, N.C. — There is a heavy police presence and active search in Union County for a man wanted for killing a Monroe mother and hurting two of her kids during a home invasion.

Police are searching for Byron Blair Watkins, 25, along the section of Lancaster Highway near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line. Authorities are using heavily armed vehicles and air patrols to search for Watkins.

According to officials, Watkins might be in a home in Lancaster. Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office said when they arrived at the home, a woman related to the suspect came out.

Deputies said they then they heard what sounded like a gunshot at the home and responded by setting up a perimeter. A SLED robot has entered the home. Deputies are still not sure if the suspect is in there.

One man is in custody and another man is currently on the run following a deadly home invasion in Monroe.

Monroe Police Department

Police announced earlier Thursday that another man, 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant, had been arrested in connection with the deadly home invasion.

Sturdivant's charges included first degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault on a female.

Watkins is wanted for first degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and assault on a child under 12.

The victim, Lucero Sosa Capote, was shot and killed during the early morning break-in at 1603 Tower Ct on July 12, according to police.

Her five children were in the home at the time; two were treated for minor injuries during the altercation, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on these men should call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

