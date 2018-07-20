GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are searching for a man suspected of breaking into about 20 cars in a Guilford County neighborhood.

The break-ins happened early Friday morning. Vehicles on Deerpoint Court, Deer Forest Court, Weatherstone Drive, and Winding Ridge Drive were targeted. The sheriff's office says all the cars were unlocked and valuables were stolen.

Deputies are actively searching for Samuel Lamont Harris of Ablemarle in connection with the break-ins.

Colonel Randy Powell says some people reported seeing Harris and he starting running. Deputies have found his car.

Deputies are using drones and K9s to try to find him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Samuel Lamont Harris are asked to contact Guilford Metro Communications at 336-373-2222, non-emergency line or CrimeStoppers at 336-373-1000.

